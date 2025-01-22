In a recent turn of development in the legal battle going on between Justin Baldoni and Blake Lively, Baldoni has shared unseen footage from the film 'It Ends with Us' to prove that he did not harass Blake. Earlier, Blake Lively took legal action against It Ends with Us co-star and director Justin Baldoni, alleging sexual harassment and "severe emotional distress." The lawsuit, filed by Lively, 37, outlines multiple claims about Baldoni's alleged behaviour during production. Justin Baldoni-Blake Lively Controversy: ‘It Ends With Us’ Director Accuses Ryan Reynolds’ Nicepool of Mocking Him in the MCU Film ‘Deadpool and Wolverine’ - Deets Inside.

According to Deadline, Lively cited incidents including inappropriate comments about weight, discussions of sexual topics, and references to Baldoni's "pornography addiction" in front of her and other cast members. She also alleged that Baldoni showed her explicit images and made inappropriate remarks about the cast and crew's genitalia. The lawsuit also claims that Lively demanded certain boundaries during a meeting attended by key figures, including her husband, Ryan Reynolds. The demands reportedly included: "no more showing nude videos or images to Blake," "no more adding sex scenes outside the approved script," and "no further comments about Blake's late father," reported the outlet. Justin Baldoni To Sue Blake Lively in Response to Her Sexual Harassment Lawsuit ‘Soon’; ‘It Ends With Us’ Director’s Attorney Shares Details About Their Legal Plans.

‘It Ends With Us’ Director Shares Unseen Clips to Deny Allegations by Blake Lively

— BLAKE LIVELY IS TOAST Just-released!😱😱😱😱😱😱 VIDEO FOOTAGE OF Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni shooting the infamous dance scene in It Ends With Us that she claimed he harassed her in. Notice these things: 1. She tells him to get a nose job 2. She gets defensive… pic.twitter.com/emcYzxySuI — Colonel Kurtz -PopCulture/ Politics/ MarilynManson (@colonelkurtz99) January 21, 2025

In response, Baldoni's legal team released the slow dance scene between Lively's Lily Bloom character and Baldoni's Ryle Kincaid showing "both actors are clearly behaving well within the scope of the scene and with mutual respect and professionalism." It certainly seems like Lively and Baldoni are in good spirits and collaborating as the various takes are being shot. Figuring out a kissing sequence and joking abut Baldoni's beard irritating her, Lively at one point says to her co-star/director,"I'm probably getting spray tan on you," as per Deadline.