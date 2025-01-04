Justin Baldoni and Blake Lively's reputations are likely to face more damage as their legal battle intensifies with scary revelations made recently. In the latest update, the lawyer for the It Ends With Us director-actor confirmed plans to sue his co-star Blake Lively and others for alleging that Baldoni sexually harassed the actress and orchestrated a smear campaign against the actress during the film's promotions. Baldoni and his legal team have already filed a libel lawsuit against the New York Times over their December 2024 story about his co-star Lively's accusations that he sexually assaulted her and damaged her reputation. ‘It Ends With Us’ Star Justin Baldoni’s Legal Team Presents Private Chats Between Blake Lively and Him Amid USD 250 Million Lawsuit.

Justin Baldoni To Sue Blake Lively After Harassment Allegations

Justin Baldoni's lawyer, Bryan Freedman, told NBC News that the actor-director is planning to take legal action against Blake Lively and others "soon". He also denied the claims that Baldoni plotted a campaign against Lively to damage her reputation. Speaking about releasing the screenshots of the private conversation between the two actors, Freedman mentioned that Baldoni doesn't wish to do "anything negative towards the actress".

Screenshots of Justin Baldoni and Blake Lively’s Private Chats

Justin Baldoni is suing The New York Times for $250M, claiming its article misrepresented events surrounding allegations from Blake Lively, his co-star in It Ends with Us. #JustinBaldoni #BlakeLively #ItEndsWithUs #HollywoodDrama #NYTLawsuit #CelebrityNews pic.twitter.com/xXLeKIBiRk — SUN FM (@sunfmlk) January 2, 2025

He further said, "We plan to release every single text message between the two of them. There is nothing that is in any way a concern about this entire situation from our perspective, and we want the truth to be out there." In relation to the sexual harassment claims made by The Spice Girls actress, Freedman made sure not completely to deny them and said, "I think there's some behaviour always that can make people uncomfortable and I don't think anybody has the intention to do that. The question really in this case is, does it rise to the level of sexual harassmnet?" ‘It Ends With Us’ Star Justin Baldoni Accuses Ryan Reynolds of ‘Berating’ Him Over ‘Fat-Shaming’ Blake Lively in USD 250 Million Lawsuit.

Blake Lively, in her lawsuit, made several allegations where she said that Justin Baldoni would visit her on the set "uninvited while she was undressed, including when she was breastfeeding." She also claimed that the It Ends With Us director regularly criticised her "body and weight."

