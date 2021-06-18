Washington [US], June 18 (ANI): American reality TV star Kaitlynn Carter on Friday announced that she is expecting her first baby with fashion designer beau Kristopher Brock.

Carter took to her Instagram handle to announce the news. She shared a picture that captured the shadows of the couple holding each other's hands and also the reality star's growing baby bump.

The 32-year-old star who had dated pop-star Miley Cyrus and actor Brody Jenner captioned the post with a black heart emoticon.

A source told Entertainment Tonight that the couple who has been dating for just over a year is "beyond excited."

The couple reportedly jetted off to Cabo to celebrate their good news. "They wanted to do something extra special just the two of them before they made the news public," added the source.

Carter had dated Jenner for five years. The couple announced their split in August 2019, days before photos were released of Carter and Cyrus kissing during a lavish Italian vacation. However, Carter and Cyrus parted their ways after dating for one month. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)