Mumbai, February 2: The United States Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) has officially announced the registration dates for the H-1B cap for the fiscal year 2027. Prospective petitioners and their legal representatives can begin the online registration process starting at noon Eastern Time on March 4, 2026, through noon on March 20, 2026.

This year’s cycle introduces significantly stricter regulations and a massive USD 100,000 penalty fee for those found violating the integrity of the lottery system. US to Add 65,000 Seasonal H-2B Guest Worker Visas for 2026 Amid Labour Shortages.

US H-1B Visa FY2027: Key Registration Dates and Process

The FY2027 registration window is the first step for employers seeking to hire high-skilled foreign workers under the H-1B program. During this period, employers must use an online "myUSCIS" organizational account to submit registrations for each beneficiary.

If a sufficient number of registrations are received by March 20, USCIS will conduct a random lottery to select the beneficiaries eligible to file a full H-1B petition. Selected applicants will be notified by late March, allowing them to begin filing their formal applications on April 1, 2026. 'US Visa Is a Privilege, Not a Right': US Embassy in India Issues Warning for Student Visa Holders; Know How Legal Violations Could Cost Students Their Visas.

Stricter Rules and USD 100,000 Penalty

In an effort to curb fraud and "gaming" of the system, USCIS has implemented a new penalty structure. A significant update for the FY2027 cycle is the introduction of a USD 100,000 fee for fraud violations. This penalty specifically targets individuals or companies that submit multiple registrations for the same person through "shell companies" to unfairly increase their chances in the lottery.

Furthermore, the "beneficiary-centric" selection process—first introduced last year—remains in effect. This ensures that each unique applicant has only one entry in the lottery, regardless of how many employers submit a registration on their behalf, effectively eliminating the advantage of multiple filings.

Application Fees and Requirements

The registration fee for the H-1B lottery remains at its adjusted rate of USD 215 per beneficiary. Employers must ensure they have a valid organizational account to facilitate the payment and submission.

Beneficiaries must possess at least a bachelor’s degree or its equivalent in a specialized field. For those with advanced degrees from US institutions, a separate "Master’s Cap" provides an additional 20,000 visas on top of the standard 65,000 annual limit.

The H-1B visa remains the most sought-after work permit for Indian IT professionals and tech graduates. The new anti-fraud measures are generally viewed as a positive move for individual applicants, as it levels the playing field against large-scale firms that previously dominated the lottery through volume-based filings.

Legal experts advise applicants to ensure all documentation is accurate and that employers are fully compliant with the new regulations to avoid the steep financial penalties and potential blacklisting from future immigration benefits.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (USCIS). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 02, 2026 12:03 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).