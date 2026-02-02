Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], February 2 (ANI): The Amma Peravai wing of the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) on Monday passed a resolution to celebrate the 78th birth anniversary of former Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa in a "grand and spirited manner."

Reading out the resolution at the meeting, former Minister R B Udayakumar said the birth anniversary of Jayalalithaa would be observed through a series of welfare initiatives aimed at directly benefiting the poor and underprivileged across the state.

"It has been decided to observe Jayalalithaa's birth anniversary through various welfare initiatives that directly benefit the poor and the underprivileged. These include distribution of welfare assistance, sports competitions, medical camps, and other public welfare programmes to be conducted across all 234 Assembly constituencies in every district," the resolution said.

As part of public outreach and election-related activities, the party will also organise blood donation drives and undertake continuous door-to-door campaigns. "To create public awareness, blood donation drives and continuous door-to-door outreach campaigns will be carried out as part of the election campaign," it added.

Reiterating the party's electoral ambition, the resolution stated that under the leadership of Edappadi K Palaniswami, the AIADMK-led National Democratic Alliance aims for a sweeping victory in the 2026 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections.

"With the firm resolve that winning all 234 Assembly constituencies is the goal, victory in at least 210 constituencies is certain," the resolution declared, adding that party workers would "work tirelessly, day and night, without regard for food or sleep, to create a new chapter of victory."

The resolution launched a scathing attack on the Stalin-led DMK government, alleging that the people of Tamil Nadu have suffered over the past five years due to rising electricity tariffs, hikes in property tax and other levies, and escalating prices of essential commodities.

"During the past five years of the Stalin-led DMK government, the hardships faced by the people due to rising electricity tariffs, increases in property tax and various other taxes, and skyrocketing prices have caused immense suffering and distress to the people of Tamil Nadu," it said.

It further alleged a deterioration in law and order and claimed that the spread of narcotics and incidents of sexual harassment had brought "disgrace upon the state." The resolution also accused the DMK of failing to fulfil most of its poll promises. "Although the DMK had made 525 promises, it has fulfilled barely 10 per cent of them, yet falsely claims to have implemented 90 per cent," it said.

Taking aim at the ruling party's organisational events, the resolution said that the DMK was attempting to divert attention from governance failures by organising a series of conferences. It alleged that the party founded by Perarignar Anna had been reduced to a "publicity-driven 'Stalin Advertisement Conference Party'," accusing it of indulging in "relentless Goebbels-style propaganda" to mislead the public.

The resolution said the AIADMK would expose what it termed the "anti-people, 'Failure Model' DMK government," and highlight how several development schemes and pioneering initiatives introduced during the regimes of M G Ramachandran, J Jayalalithaa and Edappadi K Palaniswami were allegedly scrapped out of political vendetta.

Referring to the party's campaign push, the resolution noted that Edappadi K Palaniswami had released the first phase of the election manifesto, which includes five flagship schemes: monthly assistance of Rs 2,000 for all women, free bus travel for both women and men, the Amma Housing Scheme to provide houses for all, increasing the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme from 100 to 150 days, and a subsidy of Rs 25,000 for Amma two-wheelers for five lakh women.

"With a pledge to personally take these unprecedented and landmark election promises door to door and street to street to every voter, and to vigorously carry forward the campaign slogan, 'Vidiyal rule proven in your household bills,' we collectively take an oath in this meeting to once again seat Edappadiyar on the Chief Minister's throne and to crown democracy with glory," the resolution added. (ANI)

