New Delhi [India], October 21 (ANI): Actor Kangana Ranaut was on Wednesday seen dazzling in a pastel coloured lehenga as she attended the wedding ceremony of her cousin brother in her hometown Manali.

The 'Queen' actor took to Instagram to share two pictures of her look from the wedding function.

Also Read | Reese Witherspoon's Legally Blonde 3 in Works at MGM Studios; Film Heads for May 2022 Release Date.

The pictures see Kangana in a blue pastel coloured lehenga, which she paired with a choker studded with pearls.

Kangana chose to keep her make-up minimalist and got her hair loosely curled for the occasion.

Also Read | Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain Completes 1400 Episodes; Comedy Show's Cast Opens Up About Their Journey So Far.

"Kangana wore a pastel lehanga adorned with pearls for her cousin's wedding today," she wrote in the caption.

She also alternatively shared videos from the wedding function on Twitter. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)