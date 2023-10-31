Actor Kangana Ranaut hosted a special screening of her upcoming action thriller film Tejas for Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanth at the Lok Bhawan Auditorium in Lucknow today. Taking to Instagram, Kangana shared a string of pictures from the special screening which she captioned, "Today hosted a screening of #tejas a film based on a soldier / Martyr's life for honourable Chief Minister @myogi_adityanath ji." Tejas Movie Review: Kangana Ranaut Soars High With A Generous Dose Of Patriotism (LatestLY Exclusive!).

In the first picture, Kangana was seen sitting along with CM Yogi and the other team members. In other pictures, CM Yogi could be seen gifting the actor a special token of appreciation. Recently, before the release of the film, Kangana hosted a special screening of the film for Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and several Indian Air Force Officers at the Indian Airforce Auditorium in Delhi. Tejas Review: Netizens Shower Praise on Kangana Ranaut’s Aerial Thriller, Hail It As ‘Simply Brilliant’ and ’Brimming With Patriotism'.

Tejas revolves around the extraordinary journey of Tejas Gill, an Air Force pilot, and aims to inspire and instil a deep sense of pride in every Indian, showing how Indian Air Force pilots work tirelessly to defend our nation, confronting numerous challenges along the way. Written and directed By Sarvesh Mewara and Produced By Ronnie Screwvala, the film was released in theatres on October 27, 2023. Apart from that, Kangana also has Emergency in her kitty. In the film, Kangana plays the country's first female prime minister, Indira Gandhi.