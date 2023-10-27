Kangana Ranaut's much-awaited film, Tejas, finally graced the silver screen on October 27, 2023, and it's been met with resounding acclaim. Audiences have showered the film with praise, lauding it as a cinematic masterpiece with a brilliant storyline that sends shivers down their spines. The movie's release has created a buzz in the industry and among fans, generating enthusiastic reactions. Kangana's portrayal and the film's execution have left audiences in awe. Tejas Movie: Review, Cast, Plot, Trailer, Release Date – All You Need to Know About Kangana Ranaut's Aerial Action Thriller.

See X Reactions For Kangana Ranaut's Tejas Here:

Simply Brilliant

#TejasReview - Patriot ⭐⭐⭐✨ The Storyline is good and performance of #KanganaRanaut is up to the mark, Direction , Emotion touch , Patriotism , and act of all Actors is simply brilliant. Hats off #SarveshMewara ❤️#Tejas #TejasReview #KanganaRanaut pic.twitter.com/MVOSdNx39M — 🌶️ 🌶️🌶️ (@filmy45539) October 27, 2023

Great

#Tejas Movie Review - GREAT ⭐⭐⭐🌟#kanganaRanaut Doing Great Job. Gave A Powerful Massage Patriotism Has Also Been Shown Very Well. Action & Emotions Are Beautiful. The Screen Play little Slow But Overall It Is A Good Movie.#TejasMovie #TejasReview#TajasMovieReview pic.twitter.com/LP21V1wG6L — Mr Jaat Reviews (@Mrjaat0007) October 26, 2023

Goosebumps!

Delightful

And one more thing , #Tejas Visual is delightful and CGI is looking very well. Supporting cast is the back bone of #Tejas movie and dialogue of #KanganaRanaut is literally Goosebump. ⭐ ⭐ ⭐✨ Don't be missed, A Must watch ❤️#TejasReview #KanganaRanaut #Tejas pic.twitter.com/cewxUn45nY — 🌶️ 🌶️🌶️ (@filmy45539) October 27, 2023

Tejas Is A Winner

𝗩𝗲𝗿𝗱𝗶𝗰𝘁 : #Tejas is a Winner 🏆 !! 𝗥𝗮𝘁𝗶𝗻𝗴 : ⭐⭐ ⭐⭐ 💫#TejasReview: A cinematic 𝘁𝗼𝘂𝗿 𝗱𝗲 𝗙𝗼𝗿𝗰𝗲 that left us in awe! 🔥 🔥 Riveting storytelling, gripping narrative, Powerful performances & heart-pounding action. It's a must-watch tribute to the valor of… pic.twitter.com/wiphKPkJcA — Rahul Chauhan (@RahulCh9290) October 27, 2023

Kangana Is On Fire!

#TejasReview : Kangana Ranaut is on fire in this film! Her performance is powerful and moving, and the story is inspiring and patriotic. The screenplay could be a bit tighter, but it's worth watching for Kangana alone. #Tejas #KanganaInPathshala ⭐️⭐️⭐️ pic.twitter.com/OePaAv7FZ8 — Shiv Dwivedi (@theshivdwivedii) October 26, 2023

Watched #Tejas at Special Screening Yesterday and i can definitely say it is the Best Film of 2023 so far. #KanganaRanaut Acting her Transformation into Tejas Gill is Brilliant, BGM is Excellent elevates the film @sarveshmewara1 Direction shines Rating - ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐ A MUST WATCH pic.twitter.com/SXkeVxVf10 — Filmy Buddy 🎬 (@filmy_buddy) October 27, 2023

