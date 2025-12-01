Mumbai, December 1: Investors and traders will be looking to buy and sell stocks today, December 1. The stock market will open for trading after remaining closed over the weekend on Saturday and Sunday. In view of today's trading session, stocks of companies such as ICICI Bank, JK Tyre, and Neuland Laboratories, among others, are expected to be in the spotlight. As investors and stock market enthusiasts prepare for buying and selling of stocks, scroll below to know the names of shares that are likely to be in focus today during Monday's trading session.

According to a report in CNBC TV18, shares of ICICI Bank, HDFC Bank, JK Tyre, Lenskart Ltd, Tata Technologies, Neuland Laboratories, Tejas Networks Ltd, and Waaree Energies Ltd are most likely to be in the spotlight today. Of all stocks mentioned above, the shares of ICICI Bank Limited, HDFC Bank Limited, JK Tyre & Industries Limited and Tejas Networks Limited all ended the last trading session of Friday, November 28, on a negative note. Stock Market Holidays in December 2025: NSE and BSE To Remain Closed for 9 Days; Check List of Share Market Holiday Dates.

According to the National Stock Exchange (NSE) website, stocks of ICICI Bank Limited, HDFC Bank Limited, JK Tyre & Industries Limited and Tejas Networks Limited fell by INR 3.80, INR 2.80, INR 0.50 and INR 9.30 each, respectively. On the other hand, stocks of Lenskart Solutions Limited, Tata Technologies Limited and Neuland Laboratories Limited all ended Friday's trading session on a positive note after registering a growth of INR 4.10, INR 0.45, and INR 597 each.

However, shares of Waaree Energies Limited closed the last trading session in the red. At the closing bell on Friday, November 28, stocks of Waaree Energies Limited ended on a negative note after falling by INR 31.20. In addition to the stocks mentioned above, shares of several companies will be in focus today during Monday's trading session.

(Disclaimer: The information provided in this article is based on news reports and is not intended as investment advice. Investing in stocks involves risk. LatestLY advises its readers to consult with a financial advisor before making any investment decisions.)

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 01, 2025 08:00 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).