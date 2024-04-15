Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 15 (ANI): Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut, who recently announced her foray into politics as a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections from her hometown Mandi, Himachal Pradesh, made headlines as she embarked on a spiritual journey, meeting with Tibetan spiritual leader Dalai Lama in Dharamshala.

Reflecting on her encounter with the revered spiritual figure, Ranaut expressed profound sentiments while speaking with ANI.

She said, "It was divine. It was an experience which I'll cherish all my life. I think it is exceptional to be in the presence of such a being who has sheer divinity around him. So it was very emotional for me and ex-CM (Jairam Thakur). It is something that I cherish all my life."

Ranaut's visit to Dharamshala underscored her spiritual inclination and garnered attention amidst her political pursuits.

The 'Panga' actor also shared a post on her Instagram handle about the same.

The decision of Kangana Ranaut to contest from Mandi, Himachal Pradesh, a region with historical political significance, adds a layer of intrigue to the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. Mandi, known as a stronghold of the Congress party, presents a formidable challenge for Ranaut as she steps into the political arena.

The upcoming polls in Himachal Pradesh, scheduled for June 1, will not only witness the electoral battle for four Lok Sabha seats but also entail the contest for six Assembly seats that fell vacant following the disqualification of Congress MLAs.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), aiming to maintain its dominance in the region, eyes victory once again after securing all four LS seats in 2019.

The anticipation surrounding the election results will culminate in the counting process slated for June 4.

The Mandi constituency, in particular, holds symbolic significance, being considered a bastion of the late former Chief Minister Virbhadra Singh's family. The seat, currently held by Pratibha Devi Singh, the late leader's wife, witnessed a bye-election in 2021 following the demise of BJP MP Ram Swaroop Sharma.

On the work front, Kangana will be next seen in 'Emergency', which also marks her first solo directorial. (ANI)

