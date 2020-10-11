Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 11 (ANI): Sharing a few pictures of her look as political stalwart J. Jayalalitha, actor Kangana Ranaut on Sunday said her team has "completed one more schedule of Thalaivi- the revolutionary leader."

The 'Queen' actor said that coronavirus has changed many things but 'nothing has changed between action and before cut'.

"With the blessings of Jaya Ma we completed one more schedule of Thalaivi- the revolutionary leader. After corona, many things are different but between action and before cut nothing changes. Thank you team @vishinduri @ShaaileshRSingh #ALVijay," tweeted the actor.

Kangana recently resumed work after a seven-month-long hiatus caused by the coronavirus pandemic and revealed to her fans that she is travelling to South India for the shoot of 'Thalaivi.'

'Thalaivi' has been written by 'Baahubali' and 'Manikarnika' writer K V Vijayendra Prasad and 'The Dirty Picture' and 'Once Upon a Time in Mumbai' writer Rajat Arora.

The movie was scheduled to hit the theatres on June 26, 2020, but could not as cinema halls were kept closed in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak. (ANI)

