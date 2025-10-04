New Delhi [India], October 4 (ANI): When Kangana Ranaut walks into a room, she makes sure all eyes are on her, and on Friday night, she did exactly that as she returned to the ramp in style after quite some time.

The actor-turned-MP was the showstopper for designer Raabta by Rahul's latest bridal jewellery collection, 'Saltanat', and the audience couldn't get enough of her royal look.

Dressed in an ivory drape with heavy embroidery, Kangana paired her outfit with striking emerald and gold jewellery.

The 'Queen' actor walked the ramp in a stunning ivory outfit paired with an ornate emerald and gold jewellery set, finishing her look with a flower-adorned bun and traditional accessories, giving her an aura of timeless royalty.

Meanwhile, on the work front, the actress is set to make her debut in Hollywood with a lead role in the horror drama 'Blessed Be the Evil', reported 'Variety'. She will star alongside Teen Wolf actor Tyler Posey and Tulsa King star Scarlet Rose Stallone in the film.

The actress was last seen in Emergency, a film she directed and in which she portrayed the former Prime Minister of India, Indira Gandhi. (ANI)

