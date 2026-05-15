Entertainment News | Kanye West's Delhi Concert Cancelled

New Delhi [India], May 15 (ANI): The highly anticipated India debut concert of Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, has been cancelled.

Ye was scheduled to perform in Delhi on May 23, but the organisers announced that the show could no longer go ahead due to "security advisories and directives issued by the concerned government and law enforcement authorities."

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On Friday, an official statement by White Fox, a popular global entertainment company, was released.

It read, "We are deeply disheartened to announce that Ye Live in India, scheduled for 23rd May 2026 in New Delhi, will not be able to proceed due to directives issued by officials. After months of planning and preparation for what was set to be one of the largest live productions ever staged in India, the safety and well-being of attendees and the citizens of India remain our highest priority during this sensitive time. We extend our sincere gratitude to every fan, partner, crew member, and supporter who stood with us throughout this journey."

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The organisers are now looking forward to securing a new date and venue.

"Full refunds will be issued to all valid ticket holders who purchased through the official ticketing partner, District, within 5-7 business days. We are currently working with the artist's team to secure a new date and venue," the statement continued.

Ye is one of the most influential hip-hop acts of all time and the mastermind behind classic hip-hop albums like "The College Dropout", "Graduation", "808s and Heartbreak", "My Beautiful Dark Twisted Fantasy", among others and hit singles like 'Through the Wire', 'Stronger', 'Heartless', 'Runaway' and others. Artists like Travis Scott, Drake, and late Juice WRLD are some of the many artists he has influenced.

Recently, on March 28, he released his studio album "Bully", featuring Travis Scott, CeeLo Green, and Andre Troutman. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)