Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 17 (ANI): Legendary Indian cricketer Kapil Dev and former pacer Irfan Pathan attended the screening of the Punjabi film 'Jahankilla' in Mumbai.

'Jahankilla' is a riveting tale of sacrifice, love, friendship, and patriotism set against the backdrop of Punjab's villages.

Also Read | Shilpa Shetty Oozes Glamour in Emerald Green Bralette and Maxi Skirt Paired With a Classy Cape for Her 'Roman Holiday' Look (View Pics).

Irfan Pathan was accompanied by his son for the event.

Apart from Kapil Dev and Irfan Pathan, Sunil Gavaskar and Dilip Vengsarkar also graced the event.

Also Read | Beetlejuice 2: Jenna Ortega Receives High Praise From Michael Keaton, Actor Says 'She's Good' and 'Got the Tone'.

Sharing his thoughts post the preview of the film, Kapil Dev said, "I am deeply honoured to support the talented young team behind 'Jahankilla.' Their dedication to storytelling and their portrayal of Punjab's valorous spirit truly resonated with me. I believe this film not only entertains but also inspires, and I am proud to lend my support to such a meaningful project."

The film, directed by Vickey Kadam, follows the journey of Shinda, a young man from a humble background, who joins the police force propelled by familial sacrifices. The film is dedicated to the first responders of the country and delves into the interconnected themes of national integration, women, and youth empowerment, weaving them together to create a compelling narrative.

Jobanpreet Singh, the lead actor said, "I am thrilled to bring Shinda's story to life in 'Jahankilla.' It's a tale of resilience and determination that resonates deeply with audiences, showcasing the trials and triumphs of those who dare to dream against all odds."

Sharing her excitement, Gurbani Gill stated, "Portraying Simran has been a journey of self-discovery. Her character's strength and vulnerability are a testament to the complexities of human emotion. I'm honoured to be part of a film that celebrates love, sacrifice, and the indomitable spirit of Punjab."

The movie is set for worldwide release on March 22. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)