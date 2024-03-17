Hollywood actor Michael Keaton has heaped praise on actress Jenna Ortega. The actor recently spoke about returning for the sequel to 1988's Beetlejuice, appropriately titled Beetlejuice Beetlejuice. When asked what it was like working alongside Ortega, 21 -- his new castmate, who stars as the daughter of Winona Ryder's character, Lydia Deetz -- Keaton couldn't help but gush, reports People magazine. Beetlejuice 2 Release Date: Jenna Ortega, Michael Keaton-Starrer to Arrive in Theatres on September 6, 2024 (View Poster).

The actor told Entertainment Tonight, "Oh man, she's good, she's just got it, you know? She's got the tone." Keaton said: "She showed up and just immediately knew what the tone was and just slipped in like she does every day. She's really special.”

Beetlejuice (1988)

As per People, Tim Burton is directing the sequel to Beetlejuice, while Brad Pitt’s company, Plan B, is producing. Along with Keaton and Ryder, 52, one other star, who is returning for the follow-up film includes Catherine O'Hara, who played Lydia's mother, Delia. Willem Dafoe is also a part of the cast and is believed to be playing a law enforcement officer in the afterlife, as per The Hollywood Reporter, while Justin Theroux is also set to be in Beetlejuice Beetlejuice, though his role is yet to be revealed. Beetlejuice 2: Jenna Ortega in Talks To Play Winona Ryder’s Character Lydia Deetz in Tim Burton’s Film.

Monica Bellucci, who is rumoured to be dating Burton, is also among the new cast members in the sequel. The Mafia Mamma star is set to play Beetlejuice’s wife.

