Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 16 (ANI): Musicians DIVINE and Karan Aujla have launched their album 'Street Dreams'.

They released their album at a grand event in Mumbai on Thursday night.

After receiving a spectacular response to the album's earlier released song '100 Million', the entire musical masterpiece was unveiled, including six more songs 'Nothing Lasts,' 'Top Class,' 'Straight Ballin', 'Yaad,' 'Tareefan,' and 'Hisaab'.

Speaking about his album, Karan Aujla said, "Teaming up with DIVINE for 'Street Dreams' was an incredible experience. His talent and artistry have truly brought a unique energy to our collaboration and I'm supremely excited to see everyone's response to it. It's an incredibly special album for the both of us."

DIVINE also shared happiness about his collaboration with Karan Aujla.

"Collaborating with Karan for 'Street Dreams' was truly wonderful. He's exceptionally gifted, and together, we've created a very special album that I'm confident will resonate with our fans and listeners worldwide," he shared.

'Street Dreams' also features contributions from popular singer Jonita Gandhi, who joins the duo in the heartfelt song 'Yaad' from the album. (ANI)

