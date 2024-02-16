Singer Taylor Swift made donations on a charity page totalling $100,000 early Friday morning after Lisa Lopez-Galvan was killed in a mass shooting at the Kansas City Chiefs’ victory parade. The victim’s family had set up a GoFundMe page. The “Elizabeth Lopez-Galvan Memorial” page was set up Thursday afternoon with the goal of raising $75,000 for the family of the 44-year-old shooting victim. Around 1,300 people had made donations when Swift pushed the total beyond the goal in the wee hours of Friday morning, first making a donation of $50,000 and then making a second donation in the same amount eight minutes later, reports variety.com. Super Bowl 2024: Taylor Swift Celebrates Travis Kelce's Kansas City Chiefs Win With Ice Spice and Blake Lively; Lana Del Rey Gets Knocked Out During Celebration (Watch Video).

“Sending my deepest sympathies and condolences in the wake of your devastating loss. With love, Taylor Swift,” wrote the singer. While that counted as in the middle of the night in U.S. time zones, it was early evening for where Swift is in the world at present, in Melbourne, Australia, where she is playing the first night of a three-night engagement there, after travelling halfway around the world to resume her tour after attending the Super Bowl. Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce Playfully Point at Each Other During 'You Belong With Me' Song at Chiefs' Super Bowl Afterparty! (Watch Video).

Taylor Swift Donates $100K:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by People Magazine (@people)

The donations were made around showtime in Australia. Swift’s representative confirmed that the donations by the singer appearing on the page were legit. “This fund has been set up to benefit the family of Lisa Lopez-Galvan,” reads the GoFundMe page’s text. “Lisa was celebrating the Chiefs’ Super Bowl Victory parade when senselessly killed. She is survived by two children and her husband of 22 years. She was an amazing mother, wife, daughter, sister, aunt, cousin, and friend to so many. We ask that you continue to keep her family in your prayers as we grieve the loss of her life. This fund will help provide vital financial support to her family as they process this unthinkable tragedy. Any amount is appreciated.”

Lopez-Galvan died after being struck in her abdomen by a gunshot as chaos broke out. Initial reports said she passed away after undergoing surgery, but later reports clarified that she died at the scene. Besides being a wedding DJ, Lopez-Galvan was the co-host of a Latin music program, Taste of Tejano, on a community radio station, KKFI, according to the Kansas City Star.

Altogether, 23 people were wounded in the outbreak of gunfire following the climax of a rally celebrating the Chiefs’ Bowl triumph, with Lopez-Galvan being the sole fatality among those 23. Police said Thursday that two juveniles have been detained in the mass shootings. Lopez-Galvan’s son, Marc Lopez-Galvan, who is in his 20s, was among the other gunshot victims and has been released from the hospital. Two other more distant relatives were also wounded. The victim’s teenage daughter, Adriana, was also at the scene but escaped being hit.

