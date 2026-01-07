Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 7 (ANI): The new season of MTV Splitsvilla is set to return in January.

The 16th season of the dating reality show will be titled MTV Splitsvilla X6: Pyaar ya Paisa and will premiere on January 9.

Also Read | 'Jana Nayagan' Censor Row: Thalapathy Vijay's Farewell Film Cleared in the UK, H Vinoth's Tamil Action Thriller Awaits Green Signal From CBFC Ahead of January 9 Release.

Actor and host Karan Kundrra, who is returning to MTV after six years, spoke about coming back to the channel and hosting the show again.

https://www.instagram.com/reel/DTM0lteiEeO/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link&igsh=MzRlODBiNWFlZA==

Also Read | 'Maa Inti Bangaaram': Samantha Ruth Prabhu Unveils Fierce FIRST Look in Saree From Her Upcoming Film With Husband Raj Nidimoru and Nandini Reddy (View Poster).

Talking about the new season, Kundrra, as per a press note, said, "Returning to MTV after six years feels like a true homecoming and MTV Splitsvilla has always been one of the channel's most iconic shows. I am super excited to host this season alongside Sunny Leone, who knows the game inside out. What excites me most is seeing how contestants navigate this journey of love when money enters the picture and challenges their choices."

"It will also be interesting to watch how our mischief-makers, Nia and Uorfi, stir things up and tempt the contestants at every step. And with the show airing three times a week, there's clearly going to be a lot more drama, fun, and unexpected twists coming your way!" he added.

The show is also set to introduce a new setup where contestants will be divided into Pyaar Villa and Paisa Villa, pushing them to make choices between emotions and rewards. The format will also continue from last season's storyline involving former contestants Digvijay and Kashish.

MTV Splitsvilla X6 will air three days a week, Friday, Saturday, and Sunday at 7 pm on MTV and JioHotstar. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)