Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 31 (ANI): On the last day of 2021, actor Kareena Kapoor Khan gave fans a sneak peek into the best part of the year.

Taking to Instagram, Kareena shared a photograph of her son Jeh, whom she welcomed earlier this year on February 21. In the image, she focused on the toddler's teeth and captioned it as, "His two teeth...the best part of 2021#31est December #Mera Beta# Blessed New year all."

Jeh's latest picture has garnered several likes and comments.

"So cute," a fan commented.

"Hahahha, adorable," another one wrote.

Kareena and Saif have been married to each other since 2012. They were blessed with a boy, Taimur in 2016.

Taimur and Jeh are paparazzi's favourites and the same can be said for the fans who eagerly wait for the 'Jab We Met' star to share what her children are upto. (ANI)

