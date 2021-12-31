Ganapath actress Kriti Sanon recently took to her Instagram account to share pictures from her newest fashion outing. Decked up in her formal avatar, Sanon confidently exuded all the boss lady vibes while we were busy ogling at her pictures. Kriti's look was styled by ace stylist, Tanya Ghavri who took this opportunity to conceptualise a formal yet charming look. If pantsuits are your thing and you love the aura that they bring along, then Kriti's new look is just the right one for you. Bhediya: Varun Dhawan Looks Ferocious in First Look Poster of Kriti Sanon-Starrer, Film’s Release Pushed to November 2022.

Kriti's pantsuit belonged to the house of Massimo Dutti. It was a three-piece suit with a vest coat, pants and a matching blazer to go with. Sanon further paired her look with heels that added an extra edge to her look. She also accessorised her look with gold jewellery. She finally rounded off her look by going for contoured cheeks, coral lips, curled eyelashes, well-defined brows and light eye makeup. It was a well-styled look and Kriti definitely nailed it to the hilt. Yo or Hell No? Kriti Sanon in Naeem Khan for Mimi Promotions.

Kriti Sanon in Massima Dutti

Kriti Sanon (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Kriti Sanon has an amazing lineup of movies ahead. Besides signing Tiger Shroff's Ganapath, she also has Akshay Kumar's Bachchan Pandey, Prabhas' Adipurush and Varun Dhawan's Bhediya. Sanon was last seen in Mimi which released on Netflix and received some warm reactions from critics and viewers alike.

