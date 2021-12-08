Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 8 (ANI): Producer Rhea Kapoor hosted a girls night on Tuesday, inviting celebrity girl pals Kareena Kapoor Khan, Karisma Kapoor, Malaika Arora and Masaba Gupta.

The super fun get-together was also attended by their mutual friend and actor Amrita Arora as well as Kareena's manager Poonam Damania.

Also Read | Ian Somerhalder Birthday Special: 7 Shirtless Pictures of The Vampire Diaries Star That Are 'Bloody' Hot!.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Kareena shared glimpses of their fun time together -- laughing, eating and posing for pictures.

Kareena also posted a group picture, in which the divas looked super stunning and happy.

Also Read | Pa Ranjith Birthday: 5 Times When The Ace Filmmaker Of Tamil Cinema Entertained Audience With His Intriguing Projects!.

Bebo captioned it as, "One woman show. What a meal. GOLD. Thank you my darling Rhea #veeres for life."

From spending quality time together to going on vacations and partying, the B-Town girl squad share an inseparable bond, never failing to shower their love on each other. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)