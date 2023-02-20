Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 20 (ANI): Karisma Kapoor has started shooting a new project under the banner of Maddock films. The film is titled 'Murder Mubarak.'

Taking to Instagram on Sunday, Karisma shared the clapperboard from the movie set on her Instagram feed. The film is directed by 'Cocktail' fame Homi Adajania. She has not divulged much details about the movie.

Malaika Arora, Amrita Arora, Maheep Kapoor, Tamanna Bhatia congratulated Karisma for her new venture.

Karisma was last seen in the web series 'Mentalhood' (2020) alongside Sanjay Suri, Sandhya Mridul, Shilpa Shukla and Shruti Seth.

Karisma's upcoming series 'Brown' has been announced as a part of the notable Berlinale Series Market Selects.

Sharing the update, Karisma took to Instagram and wrote, "Brown goes to Berlin! Thrilled to know that Brown has been chosen as one of the 16 titles across five continents to screen at the Berlinale Series Market! Congratulations Team #BROWN."

Helmed by Abhinay Deo of 'Delhi Belly' fame, 'Brown' is based on Rita Brown, a suicidal alcoholic, and Arjun Sinha, a widower with survivor's guilt. The protagonists need to deal with an unstoppable serial killer on the loose.

The Neo-noir series captures the existential angst of these investigators who are on the precipice of an abyss, that's their life.

The series encapsulates themes of depression, irrelevance, addiction, corruption and false appearances.

"Playing the role of Rita Brown has been intriguing and creatively satisfying, to say the least," Karisma added.

'Brown', which is created by Zee Studios, also stars Helen, KK Raina and Jishu Sen alongside Karisma, Surya Sharma and Soni Razdan. (ANI)

