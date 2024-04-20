Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 20 (ANI): On the special occasion of her mom Babita's birthday, Karisma Kapoor shared a throwback picture to wish her on this day.

Karisma digs out a picture from her childhood days featuring her mother along with a sweet message.

In the photo, baby Karisma can be seen posing along with Babita.

https://www.instagram.com/p/C5-S1qNrG27/

The message read, "Happy birthday to you gorgeous mama, OG Sunita forever. (My hair accessory though."

As soon as the post was shared, fans and industry members chimed in the comment section.

Kareena Kapoor Khan wrote, "acha now i know how you and me are so hot."

Shibani Akhtar commented, "wow you are her twin! Stunning."

Sanjay Kapoor wrote, "Happy birthday."

Kareena also celebrated her mother's, birthday with an adorable social media post.

The 'Jab We Met' actress shared a special Instagram post featuring her sons, Taimur Ali Khan and Jeh Ali Khan.

In the first picture, Kareena's older son, Taimur, is seen making a heartfelt birthday card.

The second photo shows the finished and decorated card. In the third picture, Jeh is seen making his own card.

The fourth image displays Jeh's completed creation. Lastly, the series ends with a nostalgic throwback photo of Kareena with her mother.

Kareena captioned the series of pictures, "Happy Birthday to our world. My mother".

Randhir Kapoor got married to Babita in the year 1971. The star couple welcomed their first child Karisma in 1974 and then Kareena in 1980. Babita is best known for her roles in movies like 'Banphool', 'Farz', 'Aulad', 'Ek Hasina Do Diwane', among others.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Karisma is garnering apperception for her performance in 'Murder Mubarak', which also starred Pankaj Tripathi, Sara Ali Khan, Vijay Varma, Dimple Kapadia, Sanjay Kapoor, Tisca Chopra, Suhail Nayyar and Tara Alisha Berry. (ANI)

