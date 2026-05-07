‘Kartavya’ Trailer Released: Saif Ali Khan Plays a Cop Caught Between Duty and Family, Film Set To Stream on Netflix on May 15 (Watch Video)

Mumbai, May 7: Netflix has unveiled the trailer of 'Kartavya', an upcoming crime drama starring Saif Ali Khan in the lead role. Directed by Pulkit and produced by Gauri Khan under the banner of Red Chillies Entertainment, the film is set to premiere on Netflix on May 15. The trailer introduces a morally layered world where duty, power and personal conflict intersect.

Saif Ali Khan plays Pawan, a police officer facing intense scrutiny after failing to protect a journalist who is shot while under his watch. As pressure builds from senior officials, Pawan is pulled into a high-stakes manhunt that exposes a network of influence and deception. Shah Rukh Khan Announces Release Date of Saif Ali Khan's 'Kartavya'.

‘Kartavya’ Trailer

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Alongside the investigation, his personal life begins to fall apart when his family comes under threat due to a dispute involving his brother. The story follows Pawan as he struggles to balance professional responsibility with family obligations, with every decision carrying severe consequences. The film also stars Rasika Dugal, Sanjay Mishra, Zakir Hussain, Manish Chaudhari and Saurabh Dwivedi in key roles.

Speaking about the film, Saif Ali Khan said, "Pawan is a man constantly negotiating with himself, between what he believes is right, what's expected of him, and what he must protect. What drew me to Kartavya is that it doesn't offer easy answers; it puts you in uncomfortable spaces and forces you to ask what you would do when every choice comes at a personal cost," in a press note. ‘Kartavya’: Journalist Saurabh Dwivedi To Make Acting Debut Alongside Saif Ali Khan in Upcoming Netflix Film; His First Look Sparks Buzz.

He added, "Working with Pulkit and the entire cast made this journey even more compelling and thrilling. It's been especially exciting to collaborate with Red Chillies Entertainment for the first time on a project as layered as Kartavya," in a press note. Director Pulkit described the film as an exploration of moral ambiguity and human conflict.

"Kartavya is a story that lives in the grey, where every choice carries a cost and certainty is always out of reach. We set out to craft a grounded, emotionally charged narrative that looks beyond the surface of crime to explore the human conflict at its core," he said. He further added, "All the actors have brought immense depth to their characters, and with Saif bringing remarkable restraint to a deeply conflicted role, the film invites audiences to reflect on what justice really means when personal stakes are involved. My second association with Red Chillies Entertainment and Netflix has been incredibly fulfilling, and we're excited to bring this story to audiences worldwide."

Described as a character-driven crime drama, 'Kartavya' explores themes of conscience, justice and consequence against a tense investigative backdrop. 'Kartavya' will stream on Netflix from May 15.

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