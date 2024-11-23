Panaji (Goa) [India], November 23 (ANI): Actor Kartik Aaryan on Friday turned a year older, and he chose to celebrate his birthday in the scenic company of nature.

Taking to Instagram, he dropped a video of him swimming in the sea. In the caption, he thanked everyone for showering love on him on his special day.

"Thank you for your abundant love (red heart emoji)," he captioned the post.

https://www.instagram.com/p/DCrWqe1NquW/?hl=en

Making him feel special on his birthday, his sister Kritika Tiwari shared candid pictures and videos of Kartik.

"Vibing and driving through life with the birthday boy! Happy Koki day," she wrote.

https://www.instagram.com/p/DCrK0WsPJkl/?hl=en&img_index=1

On his birthday eve, Kartik shared a series of Instagram photos, capturing his serene beachside experience.

Dressed in a pink shirt and white pants, Kartik looked mesmerised by the beauty of the sea and sunset.

https://www.instagram.com/p/DCo6RQHvn8O/?hl=en&img_index=1

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kartik is basking in the success of his film 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3'.

This marks the third successful horror-comedy release of 2024, joining the ranks of 'Munjya' and 'Stree 2', setting a promising trend for more films in this genre in the future.

The film stars Kartik alongside Madhuri Dixit Nene, Vidya Balan and Triptii Dimri. It is directed by Anees Azmee, who also helmed the second part of the horror-comedy franchise.

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 is the third instalment in the popular Bhool Bhulaiyaa franchise. The first part Bhool Bhulaiyaa, released in 2007, starred Akshay Kumar and Vidya Balan in the lead roles. The second part Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 (2022) starred Kartik Aaryan, Kiara Advani, and Tabu in the lead roles.

The latest part was released on Diwali and faced a box-office clash with Rohit Shetty's directorial 'Singham Again'. (ANI)

