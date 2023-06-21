Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 21 (ANI): Makers of the upcoming musical romantic film 'Satyaprem Ki Katha' on Wednesday unveiled a new track 'Sun Sajni' featuring Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani.

Taking to Instagram, Kartik treated fans with a full video of 'Sun Sajni'.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CtvxUh9sZWe/

Sharing the video, he wrote, "Main toh Naachunga. Aaj se Garba Machega. Celebrate the Biggest Prem Katha Of the Year with#SunSajni."

The teaser of 'Sun Sajni' just dropped on Tuesday and gave a glimpse of this grand Garba celebration song. Kartik dressed in Gujarati Kedia for the first time This will be the first time where we see Kartik and Kiara performing garba and one cannot miss out on their sizzling chemistry in this garba dance number.

'Sun Sajni' is sung by Meet Bros, Parampara Tandon, and Piyush Mehroliyaa. Music is composed by Meet Bros, and the lyrics of the song are given by Kumaar.

Sharing his experience, Piyush Mehroliyaa said in a statement, "The opportunity to lend voice to Kartik Aryan, is a big deal. Love is the universal language that transcends barriers and touches the deepest parts of our souls. I am thankful to Meet bros and to the makers of this Musical Drama for giving me the opportunity. As a singer, I feel privileged to lend my voice to a film that celebrates romance and love. Through the melodies of 'Satya Prem Ki Katha,' I hope to evoke a sense of longing, and tenderness, allowing the audience to immerse themselves in the world of the film."

Recently, the makers of 'Satyaprem Ki Katha' unveiled three tracks 'Gujju Pataka', 'Naseeb Se' and 'Aaj Ke Baad' and all of them received massive responses from the fans.

Helmed by Sameer Vidhwans, the film is all set to hit the theatres on June 29.

In the film, Kartik will be seen romancing Kiara Advani. The film marks the actor's second collaboration after the blockbuster 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2', which was released in 2022.

The film also stars Supriya Pathak Kapur, Gajraj Rao, Siddharth Randheria, Anooradha Patel, Rajpal Yadav, Nirrmite Saawaant, and Shikha Talsania.

Apart from this, Kartik will be seen in Hansal Mehta's next 'Captain India' and in director Kabir Khan's next untitled film. (ANI)

