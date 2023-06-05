Satyaprem Ki Katha features Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani in the lead. The trailer narrates how the former’s character Satyaprem is waiting to get married and how he gets attracted towards Katha. He even tells her that he is a virgin. Gajraj Rao and Supriya Pathak are also seen as Kartik's reel parents. The trailer promises that Sameer Vidwans’ family entertainer will be loaded with drama, romance and some lovely music too. Satyaprem Ki Katha Song ‘Naseeb Se’: Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani’s Chemistry in This Love Ballad Will Leave You Mesmerised (Watch Video).

Watch The Trailer Of Satyaprem Ki Katha Below:

