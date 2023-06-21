New song from Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani's next SatyaPrem Ki Katha is finally out! Titled "Sun Sajni", the melody is sung by Meet Bros, Parampara Tandon and Piyush Mehroliyaa. The track has gujju flavour to it as it's a garba-dandiya number. Dressed in ethnic wear, Kartik-Kiara dance their hearts out in this desi energetic song. SatyaPrem Ki Katha releases in theatres on June 29. Satyaprem Ki Katha Trailer: ‘Virgin’ Kartik Aaryan Romances Beautiful Kiara Advani in Sameer Vidwans’ Musical Love Story (Watch Video).

Watch "Sun Sajni" Song:

