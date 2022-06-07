Mumbai, Jun 7 (PTI) Given a choice to play a superhero in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, actor Kartik Aaryan on Tuesday said he would love to suit up as Spider-Man.

English actor Tom Holland currently plays the beloved webslinger Spider-Man in Marvel films.

Also Read | Ms Marvel Review: Iman Vellani, Matt Lintz's Disney+ Series 'Feels Like the MCU's Future', Say Critics.

Aaryan, who is currently basking in the success of his latest film "Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2", held a Q&A session on Twitter where a fan asked him choose one option from the list of Marvel superheroes such as Thor, Captain America, Spider-Man and Doctor Strange.

The actor replied with a spider emoji and wrote "Spidey."

Also Read | Sunny Deol Shares Nostalgic Video Celebrating Yamla Pagla Deewana 2 Anniversary (Watch Video).

On Monday, horror comedy "Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2" crossed the Rs 150 crore-mark at the domestic box office emerging as one of the biggest Bollywood hits of the year so far. Also starring Tabu, Kiara Advani and Rajpal Yadav, the film was released on May 20.

When a fan asked Aaryan about his profit share from the film's collections, he said the audience had made him rich by their outpour of love.

"Not profit, in 150 cr I got fans' love. No number is bigger than that."

Directed by Anees Bazmee, the horror comedy is one of the biggest hits of the actor's career, who first tasted success in 2018 with Luv Ranjan's rom-com "Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety".

When a social media user asked Aaryan to choose between "Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2" and "Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety", the 31-year-old actor quipped, "Both because dono ne meri market mein demand bada di (Both because they have increased my demand in the market)."

The actor will be next seen in the action comedy "Shehzada", the Hindi remake of the Telugu blockbuster "Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo", and Shashanka Ghosh's romantic thriller "Freddy".

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)