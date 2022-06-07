Iman Vellani, Matt Lintz’s miniseries Ms Marvel will arrive on Disney+ on June 8. The show will run for six episodes until July 13. Directed by Bisha K Ali, Ms Marvel stars Iman Vellani, Matt Lintz, Yasmeen Fletcher, Zenobia Shroff, Mohan Kapur, Saagar Shaikh, Rish Shah, Fawad Khan, Laurel Marsden, Arian Moayed, Adaku Ononogbo, Alysia Reiner, Laith Nakli, Nimra Bucha, Travina Springer and Aramis Knight. The MCU series has received positive reactions from the critics with the early premiere. Ms Marvel: Farhan Akhtar Pens Appreciation Note for Lead Iman Vellani and Team Ahead of Show's Disney+ Hotstar Release.

The synopsis of the superhero series reads, "Kamala Khan—a 16-year-old Pakistani-American growing up in Jersey City. A great student, an avid gamer and a voracious fan-fiction scribe, she has a special affinity for superheroes, particularly Captain Marvel. But Kamala struggles to fit in at home and at school—that is, until she gets super powers like the heroes she’s always looked up to." Ms Marvel Series Review: Iman Vellani’s Disney+ Show is a Sweet, Rebellious Coming-of-Age Drama Wrapped Up in Superheroics!

Check out some of the reviews by the critics below:

The Hollywood Reporter: "It’s a tidy description of her gifts, which (in a departure from the comics, where she’s able to manipulate the size and shape of her body) allow her to solidify that light into shields or stepping stones or whatever else she can imagine. It’s also her tale in a nutshell. More than perhaps any other character in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Kamala is the pure embodiment of fangirl wish fulfillment. That it’s all happening to a Pakistani American Muslim teenager who bucks the genre’s white-guy default makes the fantasy all the sweeter."

Times of India: "While there are discrepancies in how Ms Marvel discovers her powers in this series compared to her comic book origins, we’ll need to wait to see how they play out over the upcoming episodes. For now, though, Ms Marvel is off to an enjoyable start with an entertaining set of characters and a colourful visual language which should keep audiences coming back for more."

Empire Online: "In the first few minutes of Ms Marvel, as unique animated scribbles flood the screen, imaginatively conveying the inner thoughts and feelings of Kamala Khan (an immediately charming Iman Vellani), you’ll realise something: this has all the trappings of early 2000s-era teen TV. After some rather more grown-up entries in the Marvel Cinematic Universe of late (Moon Knight; Doctor Strange In The Multiverse Of Madness), the latest small-screen MCU offering arrives like a colourful sledgehammer, functioning more as a fun and dreamy teenage comedy, wrapped up in a superhero spectacular. "

The Verge: "Ms. Marvel’s well aware that it opens up at a time when the MCU’s become a narratively complex place, both for its characters and for Marvel Studios itself. But the show takes care to put most of its energy into fleshing out the details of Kamala’s everyday life — rather than teasing out how it will connect to Marvel’s next project — in order to underscore that this is a story about an ordinary kid becoming something more."

IGN: "Ms. Marvel is another piece in the expanding MCU, but thankfully, it also shines on its own. Questions of identity and belonging are a repeat superhero theme. Still, showrunner Bisha K. Ali is not doing a paint-by-numbers origin story with a multiculturalism twist. Instead, the first episode keeps the heart of the comic book while exploring how this beloved character fits into the MCU landscape in a visually arresting and fun manner. " Ms Marvel Trailer: Iman Vellani as Kamala Khan Turns from Captain Marvel Fangirl to a Full-Fledged Superhero (Watch Video).

Slash Film: "The Ms Marvel TV series translates all that to the screen — and more. The delightful new Disney+ series, created by Bisha K. Ali and directed by Bad Boys for Life duo Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah, is more than just a Spider-Man redux. Ms. Marvel is a shot of candy-colored joy, a fantastic coming-of-age comedy that happens to moonlight as a superhero show."

