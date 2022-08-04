Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 4 (ANI): Kartik Aaryan dropped a selfie from 'Satyaprem Ki Katha' script reading session on his social media account.

On Wednesday, the 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2' actor took to his Instagram stories and gave a glimpse of his upcoming film 'Satyaprem Ki Katha'.

Also Read | Alia Bhatt Gives the Sweetest Reply When Asked About the Best Trait of Hubby Ranbir Kapoor as a Co-star?.

In the selfie, Kartik was seen in a white t-shirt holding a notebook in his hand. At the back, the film crew was seen busy with the film discussion.

Kartik winked in the picture and looked super cool.

Also Read | Telugu Film Shoots Remain Paralysed; The Film Chamber of Commerce Backs ATPG's Decision.

Alongside the picture, he wrote, "Satyaprem Ki Katha," and also tagged Shareen Mantri, Sameer Vidwans and Karan Sharma.

Recently, On the occasion of Kiara Advani's birthday, actor Kartik Aaryan revealed that the name of their upcoming project 'Satyanarayan Ki Katha' has been changed to 'Satyaprem Ki Katha'.Kartik shared the first look picture from the film and wrote, "Happy Birthday Katha !! Tumhaara SatyaPrem.#SatyapremKiKatha."

The film sparked controversy due to its title Satyanarayan Ki Katha, which translates to the story of Satyanarayan, which is another name for the Hindu god Vishnu. Kartik and Kiara have earlier together in 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2'.

Last year, director Sameer Vidwans issued a statement to announce the change in title. Kartik also reposted the statement on his official Instagram account which said that the title will be changed to avoid hurting sentiments, even if that's purely unintentional.

"A title of the film is something that emerges organically through the creative process. We have taken a decision to change the title of our recently announced film 'Satyanarayan ki Katha' to avoid hurting sentiments, even if that's purely unintentional. Producers of the film and the creative team also are in complete support of this decision. We will be announcing a new title for our love story in the due course of our journey. Sincerely, Sameer Vidwans," the statement read.

The film is produced by Sajid Nadiadwala in collaboration with Namah Pictures. It is touted as a musical saga.

It marks Kartik's first collaboration with Nadiadwala.

Earlier speaking about his upcoming project, Kartik said, "I have been wanting to work with Sajid sir for sometime now, I couldn't have asked for a better collaboration. 'Satyanarayan Ki Katha' is a musical love saga which brings together a powerhouse of people who are National award-winning names."'Satyanarayan Ki Katha' is all set to go on floors towards the end of this year.

Nadiadwala also spoke about the upcoming project and said, "'Satyanarayan Ki Katha' has been a visionary project for me. We, at Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment are excited to collaborate with Namah Pictures, national award-winning Director Sameer Vidwans and very talented Kartik Aaryan for this one."

"This will be our first time working with Kartik and he brings a new energy to the project, altogether. 'Satyanarayan Ki Katha' makes for a script that calls for this perfect union and we are looking forward to bringing this ultimate love story to the audience," Nadiadwala added.

'Satyanarayan Ki Katha' is touted to be an epic love story that will bring Kartik in the lead after 'Pyaar Ka Punchnama' franchise, 'Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety', and 'Pati Patni Aur Woh'.

While the actor's previous ventures too were in the romantic space, the viewers will see him bring a narrative that has not been explored before with this one. The film promises to be an unforgettable love story.

On the work front, the 'Dhamaka' actor will be seen in 'Shehzada' opposite Kriti Sanon. The film helmed by David Dhawan's son Rohit Dhawan.

Kartik will be sharing the screen with Alaya F in 'Freddy' opposite. Produced by Ekta Kapoor, the film is touted to be a romantic thriller. He also has Hansal Mehta's 'Captain India' in his kitty. Bankrolled by Ronnie Screwvala and Harman Baweja, the film revolves around India's most successful rescue operations from a war-torn country. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)