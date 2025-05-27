Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], May 27 (ANI): Kashmiri-Kannada feature film 'Harmukh' was unveiled in Srinagar on Monday.

The trailer and songs of the film 'Harmukh', blending Kashmiri and Kannada languages, were officially released at Srinagar's iconic Tagore Hall to promote film culture in Kashmir.

Also Read | 'This What Your Feminism Stands For': Is 'Spirit' Director Sandeep Reddy Vanga Attacking Deepika Padukone's PR in His Angry X Post? Netizens Think So!.

'Harmukh' is produced by and features Ayash Arif in the lead role.

Speaking about the film, Ayash Arif told ANI, "It is our objective to promote the film culture. We want to give a status to the regional cinema. We brought our cast and technicians from outside to promote it...Karnataka and Kashmir are poles apart in culture but we tried to include both the cultures in our film...The premiere of this film will be held on June 18."

Also Read | 'Khupach S*xy': Marathi Actress and Model Prachi Pisat Shares Sudesh Mhashilkar's Vulgar DMs to Her, Threatens to Further Expose the Married Actor (Check Posts).

Chief Minister Omar Abdullah's advisor Nasir Aslam Wani also attended the launch.

He said, "It is a big thing to make a complete feature film. It requires a lot of effort and money. The cast of this movie is very talented...It will attract more people here. We have a lot of talent here in this sector...We need to develop infrastructure for the filmmakers here. No one can stop the film industry from coming here if we can develop the infrastructure." (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)