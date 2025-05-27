Bollywood star Akshay Kumar on Tuesday, May 27, said that the on-going controversy over the exit of his co-star Paresh Rawal from Hera Pheri 3 is a “serious matter”, which is being “handled by the court”. About two weeks ago, Rawal's sudden departure from the project sent shockwaves in the film industry and among the fans of the franchise who have been waiting for the third part for close to 20 years. Kumar, who also serves as a producer on Hera Pheri 3, has sued Rawal, for INR 25 crore in damages. ‘Hera Pheri 3’: Akshay Kumar Sues Paresh Rawal for Quitting Third Instalment of Their Iconic Comedy Franchise, Claims INR 25 Crore in Damages – Reports.

‘Hera Pheri 3’: Akshay Kumar Breaks Silence on Paresh Rawal’s Sudden Exit From Film

At the trailer launch of the superstar's upcoming film, Housefull 5, he was asked how fans are disappointed with the exit of Rawal from Hera Pheri 3, and have called the acclaimed actor, “foolish”, to which Kumar said it is “not right” to address his “good friend” Rawal as “foolish”. “Using these kind of words for one of my co-stars like a 'foolish' word or something. I would not appreciate it, and that's not right. I (have) worked with him since the last 30-35 years, we are very good friends. He's a great actor and I really admire him. Whatever it is (referring to controversy), I don't think this is a place where I'm going to talk about it because whatever has to happen, it's a very serious matter. It is a matter which is going to be handled by the court and things like that. So, I don't think I'm going to speak about it here,” Kumar told reporters.

Akshay Kumar About His 'Good Friend' Paresh Rawal's Exit From 'Hera Pheri 3' - Watch Video:

Last week, Rawal broke his silence over the controversy and said his lawyer has responded to the legal suit. ‘Hera Pheri 3’ Controversy: Did Paresh Rawal Receive INR 11 Lakh and Shoot for Akshay Kumar-Priyadarshan Film’s Teaser Before Sudden Exit?

About 'Hera Pheri' Franchise

Directed by Priyadarshan, Hera Pheri released in 2000 and also featured Suniel Shetty and Kumar. It revolved around a quirky, kind-hearted garage owner Baburao Ganpatrao Apte (Rawal), a cunning loafer Raju (Kumar) and a struggling pauper Shyam (Shetty). The trio returned with a sequel Phir Hera Pheri in 2006, which was directed by Neeraj Vora. The third part of the film will be helmed by Priyadarshan.

It was on May 18, when Rawal took to X to officially announce that he is no longer part of Hera Pheri. “I wish to put it on record that my decision to step away from 'Hera Pheri 3' was not due to creative differences. I reiterate that there are no creative disagreement with the filmmaker. I hold immense love, respect, and faith in Mr Priyadarshan,” Rawal had said.

Paresh Rawal Tweets About His Exit From 'Hera Pheri 3' - See Post: