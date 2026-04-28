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Agency News Agency News Entertainment News | Kate Hudson Says Son Ryder May Become First in Family History to Graduate College Get latest articles and stories on Entertainment at LatestLY. Hollywood actor Kate Hudson has shared that her son Ryder may soon create family history as the first to graduate from college, according to People.

Los Angeles [US], April 28 (ANI): Hollywood actor Kate Hudson has shared that her son Ryder may soon create family history as the first to graduate from college, according to People.

During her recent appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Hudson revealed that her 22-year-old son Ryder is set to graduate from New York University in May.

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Hudson, who shares Ryder with her ex-husband Chris Robinson, reflected on the significance of the moment while speaking to host Jimmy Fallon.

"He's not a kid. Ryder's 22," she said, to Fallon's disbelief. "He's graduating college in two weeks. We realised, I think, and I could get this wrong and offend some generation in my family, but I think he's the first person ever in my family history to graduate college," according to People.

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The actor, who is also mother to son Bingham, 14, and daughter Rani, 7, said Ryder had a fulfilling experience at university and is now ready to step into the professional world.

In a separate appearance on the show 'Today', Hudson expressed excitement about her son's upcoming milestone and spoke about his interests.

"He is graduating, like in weeks," she said.

When asked by Craig Melvin about Ryder's plans to follow in her footsteps, Hudson shared that he has creative pursuits beyond acting.

"He's an actor and likes to make furniture," she said, surprising the host.

Hudson further revealed that her son is currently working on a design project. "He loves designing furniture, and he's making a sofa right now, which I'm really excited about," she said, before adding with a laugh, "I'm like, 'Maybe go in that direction, Ryder,'" according to People.

Hudson welcomed Ryder in 2004 with Robinson. She later had a son, Bingham, in 2011 with former fiance Matt Bellamy, and a daughter, Rani, in 2018 with fiance Danny Fujikawa, according to People. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)