Los Angeles [US], December 10 (ANI): Katharine McPhee will be seen sharing screen space with Jill Hennessy, Ever Anderson and Ana Mulvoy Ten in the murder mystery limited series "The Artist."

As per Variety, the Gilded Age-set series also stars previously announced cast members Mandy Patinkin, Janet McTeer, Danny Huston, Patti LuPone, Hank Azaria, Zachary Quinto and Clark Gregg.

Also Read | Did Jyotika Pose for a Selfie With Her 'Sarfira' Star Akshay Kumar in Revealing Outfit? Here's the Truth Behind Viral Photos Circulated Online.

The seven-episode series, which will debut in March 2025, follows "an ensemble of the era's celebrities including Thomas Edison, Edgar Degas and Evelyn Nesbit" as they meet at the home of "an eccentric and failing tycoon," per the logline. By the end of the night, the mogul is found dead, spurring a historical fiction-themed murder mystery.

McPhee ("Smash," "Waitress" on Broadway) will play early-20th-century vaudeville performer Nora Bayes. Anderson ("Peter Pan and Wendy," "Black Widow") will play Evelyn Nesbit, the woman at the center of the infamous Crime of the Century, while Hennessy ("City on a Hill," "Accused") will play her mother.

Also Read | 'RC16': Salman Khan To Play a Crucial Role in Ram Charan and Buchi Babu Sana's Upcoming Sports-Drama? Here's What We Know.

Mulvoy Ten ("Selah and the Spades," "American Crime") will play Lilith, an orphaned dancer from France, Variety reported.

The show is currently in production and filming on location in Connecticut. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)