Peter Pan & Wendy Movie Review: The 1953 Peter Pan film was a fantasy journey full with magic, joy, and themes that still feel relevant today. It's undeniably one of Disney's crown jewels, and given the company's current mindset, a live-action remake of the film was going to happen sooner or later. So when it was announced that The Green Knight and A Ghost Story director David Lowery would be directing the film, I was left scratching my head, wondering how David Lowery's tone would actually fit over here - and to no one's surprise, Peter Pan & Wendy is another misfire in Disney's never-ending crusade to churn out unappealing remakes.

Peter Pan & Wendy follows Wendy Darling (Ever Anderson), a young girl living with her two brothers and parents in London. Getting ready to leave her childhood home behind, Wendy is afraid of growing up and yearns to stay young forever. However, one magical night she is greeted by Peter Pan (Alexander Molony) and Tinkerbell (Yara Shahidi), two characters from her favourite childhood story, and they take her and her brothers to Neverland, a place where no one grows up. Unfortunately, she finds herself in trouble when she encounters the menacing Captain Hook (Jude Law) and goes on a journey that changes her life forever.

A Still From Peter Pan & Wendy Movie

For me (and it appears that the majority), the live-action Disney remakes have just not taken off. They appear unnecessary and provide an uninspiring experience that cannot recreate the brilliance of the past. It results in a dreary journey devoid of any imagination, and many of these faults are still there in Peter Pan & Wendy, where you can't help but feel that the animated version is miles superior when watching this.

For the most part, the plot remains the same. If you've seen the animated film, you'll be familiar with how things work here. This time around, everything is glazed over with a more mature tint, which, although appreciated in parts, sucks out all of the joy that came with the original animated classic. It lacks the magical tint that the original Peter Pan was famous for.

This is directly represented in the film's cinematography as well, which just paints a palette of darkness over everything. It's not that Lowery doesn't know how to shoot a film; there are many beautiful landscape shots in Peter Pan & Wendy, but the colour is just sucked right out of everything. It foregoes the vibrant experience in favour of a tone that contradicts the essence of the film itself.

The cast is also a mixed bag. A wide and diverse roster is assembled here, including some talented individuals, but its Alexander Molony's Peter Pan that lacks a certain sense of excitement and personality, making his performance seem underwhelming. However, Jude Law's Captain Hook is a hilarious addition to the film that also manages to deliver an emotional hit. Wendy Darling, played by Ever Anderson, is also delightful and the film's heart, while Yara Shahidi gives a moving performance as Tinkerbell.

A Still From Peter Pan & Wendy Movie

Peter Pan & Wendy also lacks compelling set pieces. It's all dry and dull, with lousy CGI, and the movie frequently loses your attention. The picture is also awkwardly paced, making much of its 108-minute runtime appear excessive. Overall, this is just another failure in Disney's library for which I still don't see the appeal.

Yay!

Jude Law and Ever Anderson

Nay!

Underwhelming

Nothing New is Offered

Paced Weirdly

Final Thoughts

As has become customary with recent Disney remakes, Peter Pan & Wendy is another soulless adventure that fails to capture the magic of the original. The remake foregoes the original's charm and vibrancy, opting for a dismal approach that results in an unsatisfactory watching experience. It was disappointing to say the least. Peter Pan & Wendy streams on Disney+ on April 28, 2023.

Rating: 2.0

