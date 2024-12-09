Tabu was all set to make her debut in the Dune universe with the HBO Original Max series Dune: Prophecy. Yet, four episodes in, the legendary Indian actress has yet to make her appearance. This delay isn’t because her character hasn’t been introduced; Tabu plays Sister Francesca, a powerful member of the Sisterhood. A younger version of the character has already been featured in the series, portrayed by Bridgerton Season 2 star Charithra Chandran. ‘Dune – Prophecy’: Tabu Shares Captivating Glimpse as Sister Francesca, Announces Next Episode Release on December 15 and 16.

Indian fans, eagerly awaiting Tabu’s on-screen presence in Dune: Prophecy, have been left disappointed after the first four episodes with the no-show of the actress. While the younger Francesca has been woven into the narrative - while serving the origin story for Mother Superior Valya Harkonnen (Emily Watson) and her sister, Mother Tula Harkonnen (Olivia Williams) - the older Francesca has yet to appear. Francesca shares a close bond with Valya, adding intrigue to the storyline.

Charithra Chandran in 'Dune Prophecy'

Fortunately, the wait for Tabu’s entrance into the Dune universe will end when the fifth episode, 'In Blood, Truth', premieres on December 16 (December 15 in the USA) at 6:30 a.m. on JioCinema in India. The teaser for the upcoming episode has already generated excitement, showcasing at least three glimpses of the actress. ‘Dune: Prophecy’ Episode 1 Review: No Tabu for Respite As ‘Dune’ Prequel Series Takes Off to a Clunky Start.

'Dune: Prophecy' Episode 5 Preview

Tabu’s character is expected to join Valya in a critical mission: seducing Emperor Javicco Corrino (Mark Strong)—her former lover—to lure him away from the influence of the enigmatic and powerful Desmond Hart (Travis Fimmel). How this plan unfolds for Francesca and the Sisterhood remains to be seen.

Dune: Prophecy is set 10,000 years before the events of Denis Villeneuve’s Dune films, focusing on the political power struggle between the Empire and the Sisterhood in the aftermath of humanity’s victory over the thinking machines. Developed by Diane Ademu-John and Alison Schapker, the series, like the movies, is based on the Dune books and promises a gripping exploration of this expansive universe. There are only two more episodes left in the series.

