Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 9 (ANI): It's already been a month since Bollywood's secret lovebirds Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal tied the knot in a grand yet intimate wedding ceremony at Six Senses Fort Barwara in Rajasthan.

To mark their one month anniversary, Katrina took to her Instagram handle and posted a beautiful selfie, sharing smiles with her husband.

In the picture, Vicky's wedding band can also be seen.

The 'Sooryavanshi' actor wrote the caption, "Happppyyyyy one month my (heart emoticon)."

Vicky took to the comments section and replied, "Happy Happy my (heart emoticon)."

Friends from the film industry also reacted to this love-filled post in the comments section.

Neha Dhupia wrote, "Happy happy happy our gorgeous couple. we love you."

Dia Mirza chimed in with, "Awwww," and heart emoticons.

Katrina's wedding stylist Anaita Shroff Adajania added, "May every month bring more love! Ps: can't believe it's only been a month!"

Meanwhile, on the work front, Vicky is currently shooting for 'Mimi' director Laxman Utekar's yet-to-be-titled film with Sara Ali Khan.

On the other hand, the makers of Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif-starrer 'Tiger 3' have postponed the film's Delhi shooting schedule in the wake of rising COVID-19 cases across the country. (ANI)

