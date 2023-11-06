Las Vegas [US], November 6 (ANI): American singer-songwriter Katy Perry's 3-year-old daughter, Daisy Dove, made her first public appearance at the singer's final show part of her Las Vegas residency 'Play'.

She appeared onscreen during a stretch of the Saturday evening performance, People reported.

Also Read | Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Samridhii Shukla Aka Abhira Shares Her Excitement to Be Part of the Hit Show, Says ‘It’s Like Waiting for Exam Results’.

As Perry was gearing up to perform her 2008 single "Hot n Cold," she paused to acknowledge her child with fiance Orlando Bloom. Daisy Dove was born in August 2020.

"Daisy! "I adore you," Perry stated in a fan-captured video published on X. "You're my best friend, I'm so glad you're here."

Also Read | Pippa Movie: Review, Cast, Plot, Trailer, Release Date - All You Need to Know About Ishaan Khatter, Mrunal Thakur and Priyanshu Painyuli’s Film!.

https://twitter.com/cinperrymore/status/1721019390412603833?s=20

"I'm gonna sing this next song, I think you know it?" The proud mother went on, addressing directly to her daughter, who was costumed as Minnie Mouse.

The artist paid tribute to Bloom, in a video shared on X by an audience member, calling him "an incredible support system" and "an amazing father." Perry then focused on their daughter, Daisy Dove, saying, "I created this show after the birth of my daughter, Daisy Dove."

https://twitter.com/cinperrymore/status/1721043871386501206

"When I met her, it was like all the love I was ever searching for finally showed up. She made me whole, and she healed me, and she showed me how to play again," she continued.

"So this show is for everyone's inner child and for the hope that maybe if we could all see life through the eyes of a child, we would be free."

Fans also posted video footage of Bloom and Daisy dancing in the audience during Perry's performance of 'Chained to the Rhythm.'

https://twitter.com/itsmeIsaacB/status/1721014422267978098

Perry surprised her fans by disclosing Daisy's pregnancy in the music video for her song "Never Worn White," People reported.

She and Bloom later collaborated with UNICEF to announce the birth of their daughter by publishing a black-and-white photo of them holding their child's hand. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)