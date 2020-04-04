It’s a Girl! Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom Reveal Their Baby’s Gender (View Pic)

Katy Perry, Orlando Bloom (Photo Credits: Twitter)

Hollywood sensation, Katy Perry on Saturday took to her Instagram account and shared quite a sweet update. The singer who is expecting her first child along with fiance Orlando Bloom revealed via the photo and video sharing platform that the couple is expecting a baby girl! The 35-year-old singer posted a photo of her hubby dearest with pink cream (frosting) all over his face and revealed the gender of their soon-to-be expected kiddo. Well, the joy on Bloom's face tells it all, as the man seems to be on cloud nine. "It's a girl," she captioned the image. Australian All-Rounder Ellyse Perry Meets Pop-Star Katy Perry, Gifts Her Team Jersey Ahead of ICC Women’s 2020 T20 World Cup Final.

It was just a month ago when Katy had announced that she is preggers and now this piece of good news, indeed, the singer's fans would surely be rejoicing and how. Talking about the pregnant news, Perry had dropped the same in quite an unusual way wherein at the end of her song, 'Never Worn White', she had flashed her baby bump, making fans go OMG. For the unaware, this baby girl is first for Katy and the second for Orlando, as the man already has a 9-year-old son, Flynn, with ex-wife Miranda Kerr. Katy Perry Reveals the Secret to Her Happy Relationship with Orlando Bloom (Read Deets).

Check Out Katy Perry's Post Below:

View this post on Instagram 💕 it’s a girl 💕 A post shared by KATY PERRY (@katyperry) on Apr 3, 2020 at 8:32pm PDT

Earlier in one of her interviews, the singer had opened up about her 'friction' with Orlando, days after announcing her pregnancy. "There's a lot of friction between my partner and I, but that friction breeds something beautiful, it can breed a lot of light. It's just one of those relationships. I don't know about anyone else who's listening what kind of relationships they've had - and I've had many - but it's like we basically, we get down to the matt and come back up every time," she had said. Stay tuned!