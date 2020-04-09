Katy Perry to Name Her Daughter After Late Grandmother Ann Pearl Hudson

Katy Perry, Orlando Bloom (Photo Credits: Twitter)

Singer Katy Perry is reportedly planning to name her daughter after her late grandmother Ann Pearl Hudson. Perry announced last week that she and actor-fiance Orlando Bloom are expecting a little girl together, reports aceshowbiz.com. Following the death of her grandmother in March, a source has told "The Naughty but Nice Podcast with Rob Shuter" that Perry is planning to honour her late relative with her daughter's moniker -- naming her "Pearl or Hudson or Ann." Katy Perry Reveals the Secret to Her Happy Relationship with Orlando Bloom (Read Deets)

"It was Katy's grandmother that made Katy the woman and fighter that she is today. Katy believes that it is no coincidence that as her granny's soul leaves the earth, another soul arrives," the insider explained. It’s a Girl! Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom Reveal Their Baby’s Gender (View Pic)

Bloom is already a father to 9-year-old son Flynn, whom he shares with former-wife Miranda Kerr.