Entertainment News | Kelvin Harrison Jr Joins Jury for Golden Globes Documentary Prize at Cannes Film Festival

Washington DC [US], May 11 (ANI): Actor Kelvin Harrison Jr. has joined the jury for the Golden Globes Prize for Documentary in partnership with the Artemis Rising Foundation during the 79th edition of the Cannes Film Festival, according to Variety.

Harrison Jr. will also present the award at an invitation-only event scheduled for May 18 at the Plage des Palmes.

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The actor previously shared a SAG Award with the cast of The Trial of the Chicago 7. His recent and upcoming projects include voicing Taka in Mufasa: The Lion King, portraying Jean-Michel Basquiat in Samo Lives and starring in The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping.

"I'm honored to support this important prize and to celebrate the extraordinary documentary filmmakers whose work shines a light on urgent stories around the world," Harrison Jr. said, according to Variety.

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Returning to Cannes for its second year, the prize honours filmmakers whose work demonstrates exceptional storytelling and meaningful contributions to documentary filmmaking, particularly on pressing global and social issues.

Launched in 2025, the award has previously been presented at major international festivals including Cannes and Venice. It was awarded to Eugene Jarecki at the 78th Cannes Film Festival, with a jury that included Tessa Thompson, and to Ross McElwee at the 82nd Venice International Film Festival, where Teo Yoo and Jharrel Jerome were among the jury members.

This year's jury also includes Golden Globes president Helen Hoehne, Academy Award-winning producer and Artemis Rising Foundation founder Regina K. Scully, Impact Partners co-founder Geralyn White Dreyfous, and Think-Film Impact Production founder and CEO Danielle Turkov Wilson.

"We are proud to return to Cannes to honor an outstanding documentary filmmaker, and thrilled to have Kelvin join our jury this year," Hoehne said, according to Variety.

"His passion for meaningful storytelling makes him a natural addition to the jury, and reflects the Golden Globes' continued commitment to innovation and to elevating documentaries on the global stage," she added.

Scully said, "Artemis Rising Foundation is proud to honor outstanding filmmakers who have demonstrated a commitment to documentaries. We believe that meaningful documentary storytelling has the power to inspire fierce compassion and help shape a better future."

Dreyfous added, "With factual storytelling sitting on the sidelines instead of center stage, we hope this prize will highlight the best of non-fiction narratives, storytelling, and elevate its importance."

The finalists for this year's prize include filmmakers with works featured in the official selection, side events or special screenings at the 79th Cannes Film Festival. Among those being considered are Steven Soderbergh, Pegah Ahangarani, Ron Howard, Christophe Dimitri Reveille, David Tryhorn and Ben Nicholas, Gessica Geneus, Diego Luna, Alexander Murphy and Leah Nelson, according to Variety. (ANI)

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