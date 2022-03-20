Washington [US[, March 20 (ANI): Kenneth Branagh and Ciaran Hinds have become the latest celebrities to contract COVID-19.

The news of their diagnosis was shared by ' Belfast' young star Jude Hill at the Producers Guild Awards (PGA) on Saturday.

Also Read | Ruby Rose Birthday: A Look at the Hottest Red Carpet Avatars of the ‘xXx: Return of Xander Cage’ Actress.

"We have the Focus Features team, and I'm sitting at that table, and sadly the rest of the cast couldn't be here because sadly Ciaran and Ken have COVID-19, but they'll be here in spirit," Jude told The Hollywood Reporter.

The PGA Awards required vaccination as well as a negative test to attend.

Also Read | Kylie Jenner Sparks Wedding Rumours With Travis Scott As She Flaunts Diamond Rings on Her Latest Instagram Post!.

Speaking of 'Belfast', it is a 2021 coming-of-age comedy-drama film written and directed by Kenneth Branagh. Apart from Ciaran Hinds and Jude Hill, the film also stars Caitriona Balfe, Judi Dench, Jamie Dornan, and Colin Morgan. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)