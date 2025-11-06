Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], November 6 (ANI): Veteran Kannada actor Harish Rai, best known for his performances in films like 'Om' and the 'KGF' series, has passed away after battling cancer. The actor was a respected name in South Indian cinema, having acted in Kannada, Tamil, and Telugu films over several decades.

Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar took to his X account to confirm the news and express his condolences. Sharing the sad news, Shivakumar wrote that the industry has lost one of its finest actors.

Also Read | '120 Bahadur': 'KGF' Star Yash To Launch the Trailer for Farhan Akhtar's Upcoming War Film Based on Major Shaitan Singh Bhati.

"The passing away of Harish Rai, the renowned villain actor of Kannada cinema, is an extremely sorrowful event. The film industry has become poorer with the death of Harish Roy, who was suffering from cancer. In films including Om, Hello Yama, as well as KGF and KGF 2, Harish Roy had acted wonderfully and attracted everyone's attention," he wrote in Kannada.

"I pray that his soul attains peace and that God grants strength to his family and loved ones, who are in pain from his departure, to bear the sorrow. Om Shanti," he added.

Also Read | 'Bigg Boss 19': Farrhana Bhatt and Mridul Tiwari Engage in Fiery Clash During Captaincy Task, Abhishek Bajaj and Neelam Giri Also Lock Horns (Watch Video).

https://x.com/DKShivakumar/status/1986333632978702729

Throughout his career, Rai appeared in several popular films such as 'Samara,' 'Bangalore Underworld,' 'Jodihakki,' 'Raj Bahadur,' 'Sanju Weds Geetha,' 'Swayamvara,' and 'Nalla.' However, his roles in 'Om' and the 'KGF' franchise brought him wide recognition and love from fans. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)