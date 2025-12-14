New Delhi, December 14: Ahead of the Congress party's "Vote Chor, Gaddi Chhod" rally at Ramlila Maidan today, Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar on Sunday urged citizens to participate in the protest, stressing the need to protect democracy and the Constitution. Shivakumar's remarks come as the Congress intensifies its campaign against the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led government over alleged vote manipulation and the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls.

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), the Indian National Congress shared a self-made video of Shivakumar, in which he said, "We all invite you to Ramleela Maidan today. From Karnataka, Rahul Gandhi ji, under the leadership of Mallikarjun Kharge ji, started a great movement to protect your vote. The right to vote is a fundamental right guaranteed by the Constitution of our country. Today, we are coming together to protect every citizen's right and to safeguard their vote. Join hands with Rahul ji. Let us come together. Let us stand united. We must save democracy and the Constitution."

Highlighting Karnataka's role in the campaign, Shivakumar noted that the state collected 1.43 crore signatures, the highest in the country, as part of the nationwide movement. "This great movement began in Karnataka, and today we have collected 1 crore 43 lakh signatures from Karnataka the highest in the country. The people of Karnataka have placed their confidence in us and given us a mandate to protect the people. Vote Chor, Gaddi Chhod," he added. Earlier today, Chhattisgarh Chief Minister and senior Congress leader Bhupesh Baghel said the "Vote Chor, Gaddi Chhod" rally represents the party's move towards a decisive political struggle. He emphasised that the programme aims to mobilise public support and directly present the Congress's concerns to citizens.

"The Congress party has taken a step towards a decisive battle, and a large number of people will attend this rally," Baghel said. The rally comes amid heightened political activity surrounding the Congress's campaign against alleged electoral irregularities. Earlier, tensions had flared in Lucknow on November 27 when Youth Congress workers staged a protest as part of the ongoing "Vote Chor, Gaddi Chhod" campaign over the SIR issue.

The protest, which began peacefully, escalated after demonstrators attempted to cross police barricades and block key roads in the city centre while marching towards the Vidhan Sabha. Several Youth Congress workers were detained for refusing to disperse, a move criticised by party leaders, who alleged that peaceful democratic protests were met with excessive police action. The Ramlila Maidan rally is expected to see large public mobilisation, as the Congress continues its push against alleged electoral irregularities, reiterating its stand on protecting the democratic rights of voters.