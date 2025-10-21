Ex-India cricketer Shikhar Dhawan paid tribute to Asrani after the veteran Bollywood actor passed away at the age of 84 in Mumbai on Monday, October 21. The actor suffered from prolonged illness and had age-related ailments, which reportedly kept him in the hospital. One of the most versatile actors, Asrani is responsible for playing some iconic roles in Indian cinema and had starred in a number of blockbuster comedy movies. Taking to social media, Shikhar Dhawan penned a heartfelt tribute for the veteran actor and wrote, "Grew up watching the incredible comic timing and charisma of Asrani ji. A true icon of Indian cinema. His legacy will live on forever. My condolences to his family and fans." Shikhar Dhawan and Yuzvendra Chahal’s Hilarious Instagram Reel Brings Joy to Fans (Watch Video).

Asrani Passes Away at 84, Shikhar Dhawan Pays Tribute

Grew up watching the incredible comic timing and charisma of Asrani ji. A true icon of Indian cinema. His legacy will live on forever. My condolences to his family and fans. 🙏 pic.twitter.com/oG1lukNpUC — Shikhar Dhawan (@SDhawan25) October 20, 2025

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (Shikhar Dhawan). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)