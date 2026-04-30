Entertainment News | Kiara Advani Slays in Fiery Red Outfit, See Pics

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 30 (ANI): Actor Kiara Advani on Thursday stepped out in the city for the screening for 'The Devil Wears Prada 2', where she unleased her fashionable avatar.

Dressed in a stunning red outfit, Kiara happily posed for the shutterbugs.

Also Read | Neetu Kapoor Remembers Rishi Kapoor on His Sixth Death Anniversary, Says 'Always in Our Hearts' (View Post).

Check out her pictures here

Meanwhile, on the acting front, Kiara will be seen sharing screen space with Yash in 'Toxic'.

Also Read | Sunjay Kapur Estate Dispute: Delhi High Court Grants Interim Relief to Karisma Kapoor's Children, Bars Priya Kapur From Alienating Late Businessman's Assets.

The makers of the much-anticipated film recenlty announced that its release has been postponed, and it will no longer arrive in theatres on June 4, 2026, as announced earlier.

Backed by KVN Productions and Monster Mind Creations, the film was first slated for a March 19 release before being moved to June 4.

The team said a new worldwide release date will be announced soon.

According to the makers, the latest decision comes after the film was showcased at CinemaCon, where it reportedly received a strong response from global distributors and industry representatives.In a detailed statement shared on Wednesday, actor-producer Yash stated that the enthusiasm from international buyers at CinemaCon reaffirmed their belief that the film deserves to reach audiences on the biggest possible scale.

"There are films we make, and then there are films that remind us why we fell in love with cinema. Toxic has been one such journey. Presenting our film at CinemaCon and witnessing the overwhelming global response reaffirmed what we have always believed, that this film deserves to reach its fullest potential worldwide," a part of the statement read.

Directed by Geetu Mohandas, the film is written by Yash and Geetu Mohandas. 'Toxic' features a star-studded cast including Nayanthara, Kiara Advani, Huma Qureshi, Rukmini Vasanth, and Tara Sutaria alongside Yash. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)