Actor Kiara Advani on Tuesday morning extended a heartfelt birthday wish for her husband and actor Sidharth Malhotra. Taking to Instagram, Kiara shared a few glimpses from the Ek Villain actor's birthday celebrations. She shared a montage of videos on her stories which she captioned, "Happy birthday Love," followed by a red heart emoticon. In the video, the birthday boy is seen donning a casual colourful t-shirt, while Kiara looked cute in a black deep-neck dress. Sidharth Malhotra Birthday: Kareena Kapoor Khan Sends ‘Virtual Hugs’ to B’Day Boy As She Wishes Him With Cute Pic on Insta!.

In the clip, the Shershaah couple was also seen sharing a passionate kiss and Sidharth eating his birthday cake. Kiara also shared a glimpse of her customized birthday cake for her hubby. Sidharth and Kiara tied the knot in an intimate ceremony on February 7, 2023, at Suryagarh Palace in Rajasthan. The two fell in love with each other during the shoot of their film Shershaah. In 2022, Sidharth and Kiara appeared on different episodes of Koffee with Karan Season 7, where Karan Johar got them talking about their relationship for the first time. Sidharth Malhotra Birthday: Yodha Actor Celebrates With Karan Johar and His Friends in Mumbai; Photo Goes Viral.

View Kiara Advani's Post:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by KIARA (@kiaraaliaadvani)

Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra (Photo Credit: Instagram)

Meanwhile, on the work front, Sidharth will be next seen in the web series Indian Police Force alongside Vivek Oberoi and Shilpa Shetty. Helmed by Rohit Shetty, the series is all set to stream on the OTT platform Amazon Prime Video. Apart from this, he also has an action thriller film Yodha in his kitty. Kiara, on the other hand, will be seen in Game Changer alongside RRR actor Ram Charan.