Sidharth Malhotra marks his 39th birthday today, receiving heartfelt wishes from all corners, including a special one from B-town's 'Bebo,' Kareena Kapoor Khan. On her Instagram stories, Kareena posted a captivating black and white photo of Sidharth, expressing her affection with a sweet message: "Happy Birthday, dearest Sid. B’day hug to you!" Explore her post below! Sidharth Malhotra Birthday: Yodha Actor Celebrates With Karan Johar and His Friends in Mumbai; Photo Goes Viral.

Kareena Kapoor Khan's Instagram Story

