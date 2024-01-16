Sidharth Malhotra celebrated his 39th birthday at midnight with friends. After Kiara Advani’s parents, Jagdeep Advani and Genevieve Jaffrey, were seen arriving for the actor’s birthday bash, Karan Johar and Shakun Batra also joined the party. Photos from the bash have surfaced online, featuring Sidharth in a rainbow-coloured t-shirt and black pants, posing with friends like Karan Johar and Shakun Batra on his couch. This celebration marks Sidharth's first birthday after tying the knot with Kiara Advani. Sidharth Malhotra Birthday Special: Tailored Suits Is His USP to Slay in Style Department (View Pics).

Sidharth Malhotra's Birthday Celebration

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 🌸 Sidharth Malhotra FC 🌸 (@sidharth.malhotra.fc)

